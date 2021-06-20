Hennagir, Shyloh Mae "Grace" Nelson

SAN DIEGO - Shyloh Mae "Grace" Nelson Hennagir, age 33, died June 11, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. She is survived by her mother, Andrea Nelson; her brother, Zeke; her adoptive father, Marc Nelson; her father, Ed Wales and his family; her grandparents, Juliana and Phillip Muehrcke; her husband, Matt Hennagir; and her grandmother, Dorothy Nelson.

Shyloh attended Dodgeville High School and UW-Platteville. An artist and writer with a creative, generous, loving spirit, Shyloh brought laughter and joy into the lives of everyone lucky enough to know her. Those who knew her also knew that she was a warrior who struggled for most of her adult life with drug addiction and mental illness.

A memorial service will be held at Shyloh's mother's house on June 26 at 11 a.m. Attendees can park in the parking lot of 'Point of Grace Community Church,' 7026 Raymond Road. Follow the markers to walk the short distance to join Andrea and James in their yard for a time of sharing memories.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that supports families struggling with mental illness or drug addiction (suggested organizations: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness); Connections Counseling (Madison); Collective Voices (Madison)).

Shyloh, we love you and will miss you greatly. We hold you in our hearts.