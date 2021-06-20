Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shyloh Hennagir
ABOUT
Dodgeville High School

Hennagir, Shyloh Mae "Grace" Nelson

SAN DIEGO - Shyloh Mae "Grace" Nelson Hennagir, age 33, died June 11, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. She is survived by her mother, Andrea Nelson; her brother, Zeke; her adoptive father, Marc Nelson; her father, Ed Wales and his family; her grandparents, Juliana and Phillip Muehrcke; her husband, Matt Hennagir; and her grandmother, Dorothy Nelson.

Shyloh attended Dodgeville High School and UW-Platteville. An artist and writer with a creative, generous, loving spirit, Shyloh brought laughter and joy into the lives of everyone lucky enough to know her. Those who knew her also knew that she was a warrior who struggled for most of her adult life with drug addiction and mental illness.

A memorial service will be held at Shyloh's mother's house on June 26 at 11 a.m. Attendees can park in the parking lot of 'Point of Grace Community Church,' 7026 Raymond Road. Follow the markers to walk the short distance to join Andrea and James in their yard for a time of sharing memories.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that supports families struggling with mental illness or drug addiction (suggested organizations: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness); Connections Counseling (Madison); Collective Voices (Madison)).

Shyloh, we love you and will miss you greatly. We hold you in our hearts.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Shyloh's mother's house
WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.