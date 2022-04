Padilla, Socorro

MADISON - Socorro Padilla, age 94, died at home with her daughter by her side on Thursday, June 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St. Middleton, WI 53562. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at the church.

