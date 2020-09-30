Menu
Sonia Rotar
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Rotar, Sonia S. "Sue"

VERONA - Sonia S. "Sue" Rotar, age 81, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born on Nov. 6, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of James and Clara (Rufenacht) Scharer. Sue was married in July of 1960 to Stephen Rotar and they made their home in Verona.

Sue was a beloved teacher who proudly taught physical education in Verona for over 30 years. Into retirement she volunteered, helping kids with reading in the Elementary School. She enjoyed teaching swimming lessons at the Verona Natatorium. Sue was a devoted, lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was involved in the women's guild and in the bell choir at church. Sue enjoyed spending time on her boat in Door County with family and friends. She also was an avid gardener.

Sue is survived by three children, Scott (Connie), Todd, Christopher; three grandchildren, Hannah, Lara, Sarah; and one brother, John Scharer. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A private family funeral service will be held following the visitation. Burial will take place at Verona City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
220 South Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI 53593
