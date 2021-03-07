Menu
Spencer Everitt
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Everitt, Spencer Bain

MADISON - Spencer Bain Everitt, age 59, beloved husband of Susan, died peacefully at home this past Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a long illness. The youngest son of the late George L. and Marilyn H. Everitt, Spencer is survived by his wife; and two brothers, David of Dane, Wis., and John of Sun Prairie, Wis.

Spencer had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances in Madison and will be missed for his lively sense of humor and love of fun. He enjoyed summertime boating on Lake Mendota, the company of Susan and his two cats. Born in Milwaukee, Spencer moved to Madison with his family in 1963. There he attended Doris Cook's nursery school in Maple Bluff, Lakewood School, Sherman School, Blue Ridge Academy and lastly, Skidmore College, where he majored in art. In summer, as a boy, his parents sent him to the Red Arrow Camp in Woodruff or to family friends in Isla Morada, Fla.

Spencer will be missed for his perpetually youthful spirit and love of nature. He will be interred at the Everitt family cemetery in Dudley, N.C. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
Sad to hear he's passed on. I was his college girlfriend. We were each other's first love and spent 4 1/2 years together. He was hilarious and we had a lot of very fun times together. I still use a lot of words and phrases I got from him. I liked his family too, they were all very kind and generous to me. I am sorry they had to lose this special guy. My condolences to Susan, and belated thanks to her for the hospitality she and Spencer showed my daughter Sylvia when she passed through a few years ago. Very best wishes and warmest sympathy to all of you.
Pete Frautschi
March 25, 2021
Oh Spencer. You were the first mutual friend of David and me, even before David and I even met each other. Then you became one of our best friends. Remember Monday night movies? Wednesday Survivor nights with a dollar in the squirrel? Willy Street parades? We loved you buddy, and had so much fun. David died in 2017 - if I were a believer, I'd hope you guys would meet up in heaven and have a beer and a laugh and wait for me to join you. Love you always!
linda bauer
Friend
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
