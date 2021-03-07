Everitt, Spencer Bain

MADISON - Spencer Bain Everitt, age 59, beloved husband of Susan, died peacefully at home this past Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a long illness. The youngest son of the late George L. and Marilyn H. Everitt, Spencer is survived by his wife; and two brothers, David of Dane, Wis., and John of Sun Prairie, Wis.

Spencer had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances in Madison and will be missed for his lively sense of humor and love of fun. He enjoyed summertime boating on Lake Mendota, the company of Susan and his two cats. Born in Milwaukee, Spencer moved to Madison with his family in 1963. There he attended Doris Cook's nursery school in Maple Bluff, Lakewood School, Sherman School, Blue Ridge Academy and lastly, Skidmore College, where he majored in art. In summer, as a boy, his parents sent him to the Red Arrow Camp in Woodruff or to family friends in Isla Morada, Fla.

Spencer will be missed for his perpetually youthful spirit and love of nature. He will be interred at the Everitt family cemetery in Dudley, N.C. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

