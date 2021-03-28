Beduhn, Stacey Cheaney

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Stacey Cheaney Beduhn, 54, passed away as a result of cancer on March 6, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she lived with her family for the last 13 years. She went to East High School, got her degree from UW-Madison, and worked for several social services organizations prior to moving to Colorado. She taught pre-school and eventually homeschooled her own children. Stacey was a hard worker, compassionate, suffered no fools gladly, and above all loved her children and husband as much as humanly possible. She always felt the most important thing she could instill in them was critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as being acutely aware of the world around them and how it worked. She loved nature and particularly the mountains. She was an activist and progressive, concerned with human rights, social issues, the environment, and politics, among other things. She was active in Colorado politics and introduced her children to the process at the local level. She instilled her passion for learning and caring in her children and those around her.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Brandon Cheaney; her father, Lee Cheaney; and her biological mother, Patricia Lukavitch Cheaney. She is survived by her husband, John Brunswick; their children, Jacob Lee, Molly Lynn, and Sarah Tristan; and her stepparents, Jan Richardson and Larry Lazers. She had many friends and family on social media who provided immense support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the https://www.gofundme.com/f/cancer-fundraiser-for-stacey-beduhn now devoted to the children's education. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.