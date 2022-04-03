Staci Marlene Skram

Sept. 4, 1964 - March 28, 2022

MADISON - Staci Marlene Skram, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 4, 1964, to Alvin and Marlene (Elsner) Skram in Madison, WI. After the death of her parents at a very young age, Bob, Arlie, Kathy, Karen, and Kenny Falk took her under their wings and provided added support and love.

Staci worked at First Supply for 36-years. They were not just her co-workers and customers but were like her family.

Staci is survived by her brothers: Alan (Joanne) Skram, Steven (Peggy) Skram; nieces and nephews: Brian Skram, Kim Skram, Roger Petkovsek, Tricia Reed, Nicole Souri; and three great nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Randy; and close friend Todd Judd.

A private Celebration of Staci's Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Any memorials if desired can be sent to the Dane County Humane Society.

