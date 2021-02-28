Menu
Standish Henning
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Henning, Standish

MADISON - Standish Henning died on Feb. 20, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. Born in 1932 to the Rev. Donald and Mary Henning in South Dakota, he was educated at Shattuck School, Kenyon College, The University of the South (Sewanee), and Harvard University. In 1956 he married Jane McCorkle Nelson.

He joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison English Department in 1960, specializing in Shakespeare, early English literature and the Bible as literature. He added an interest in expository writing, and was instrumental in introducing Writing Across The Curriculum Program to the campus. He served as the departmental director of the graduate division in the 1970s, as associate chair from 1990 to 1996, as well as on several college and university committees. In 1987 he was awarded a Distinguished Teaching Award and upon his retirement in 1999 the first College of Letters and Sciences Distinguished Service Award. As a member of Grace Episcopal Church, he served in most of the activities not reserved for the clergy.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughters, Susan Henning and Liz (Daniel) Mohler; his brother, Kent (Barbara) Henning; his grandsons, Gregory (Paige) Welsh, Nathan Mohler and Nicholas Mohler; and great-granddaughter, Mary Jane Welsh. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Clayton Joseph Welsh.

Stan Henning was a man of great depth, humor and decency, a man much loved. He enjoyed a mutual affection with his students that lasted all his life.

His Festival Holy Eucharist will take place at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., when the COVID pandemic allows. Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church or to the UW Foundation for the use of the English Department.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
116 West Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
TO ALL OF THE HENNING FAMILY, I WAS VERY UNHAPPY TO SEE THAT STAN DIED. HE WAS A WOUNDERFUL FRIEND AND I THOUGHT THE WORLD OF HIM. TAKE CARE.
DAVID NIENDORF
March 5, 2021
Dear Jane, I am so sorry to learn of Stan´s passing in February. You were both so kind to me when I first settled in Madison. When I discovered we has Sewanee in common, I knew it was good karma! I think of you both often, and wish you peace and memories of your wonderful times together. I send love and wishes for your staying healthy during this difficult time. Sherry
Sherry Fitzmorris
March 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
February 28, 2021
