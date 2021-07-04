Menu
Stanley Talarek
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Talarek, Stanley J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Stanley J. Talarek, age 81, left this earth to attend a welcome home party hosted by our creator on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Manitowoc, Wis., to Sigmund and Johanna (Witczak) Talarek.

Stan leaves behind his brother, Bill; niece, Kimberly Deutschmann; nephew, Zachary Talarek; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard (the late Carol) and Tom Talarek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 10, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Memorials in Stan's name are appreciated to Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund or the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation.

The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare of Janesville for their care and compassion for Stan during his final days and the many friends who helped Stan through his various illnesses.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
11:00a.m.
SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
221 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI
Jul
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am just seeing this. So incredibly sorry for your loss.
Denise Carlson
February 16, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
