Digmann, Stephen A. "Steve"

RIO RICO, Ariz. - Steve Digmann, 78, formerly of Belmont/ East Dubuque/Aurora, Ill., passed away in Arizona on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Steve was a 1961 graduate of Belmont High School. He was a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Steve was an avid heavy equipment diesel mechanic most of his life. He could always be found out in his shop tinkering on something.

Steve is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Eileen; his children and grandchildren; and his brother and sisters, Ann Digmann, Middleton, Wis., Susy (Ken) Pagel, Little Suamico, Wis., Jim (Linda) Digmann, Gig Harbor, Wash., and Irma (Joe) Kliebenstein, Mazomanie, Wis. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tamara; his parents, Ray and Irene (Miesen) Digmann; his beloved sister, JoAnn, with whom he shared his birthday; his daughter-in-law, Luce Digmann; and a great-niece, Fiona Kaye.

Per Steve's wishes, there will be no services.

We shall all miss that sparkle in Steve's eyes, his curly head of hair, and especially his sassy personality! Godspeed, dear big brother!