Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Kessler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Kessler, Stephen Joseph

WAUNAKEE - Stephen Joseph Kessler, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Waunakee Manor. He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in Queens, N.Y., the son of Melvin and Mildred (Cohen) Kessler.

Stephen spent his childhood in New York, and he joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he moved to the Madison area and began work as a Trust Fund Spec for the State of Wisconsin. Stephen loved to travel all over the world and had a love of music, singing in bands and doing karaoke. He enjoyed sports and followed the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He remained very proud of his New York heritage throughout his life and made sure to tell people that. Most of all, his family was his pride and joy, and his greatest accomplishment in life was his kids.

Stephen is survived by his children, Elise (Jason) McFarlane, Florica Kessler, Michael (Justine) Kessler, Christian Kessler and Peter Kessler; grandchildren, Abigail McFarlane, Anna McFarlane and Natalie Kessler; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Jessica Kessler; special friend, Kay Taube; and special friend, Karen Goldamer.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Stephen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Jul
8
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Jul
8
Burial
Middleton Junction Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss. Always, Dorie French
Doris French
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results