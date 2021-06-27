Kessler, Stephen Joseph

WAUNAKEE - Stephen Joseph Kessler, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Waunakee Manor. He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in Queens, N.Y., the son of Melvin and Mildred (Cohen) Kessler.

Stephen spent his childhood in New York, and he joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he moved to the Madison area and began work as a Trust Fund Spec for the State of Wisconsin. Stephen loved to travel all over the world and had a love of music, singing in bands and doing karaoke. He enjoyed sports and followed the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He remained very proud of his New York heritage throughout his life and made sure to tell people that. Most of all, his family was his pride and joy, and his greatest accomplishment in life was his kids.

Stephen is survived by his children, Elise (Jason) McFarlane, Florica Kessler, Michael (Justine) Kessler, Christian Kessler and Peter Kessler; grandchildren, Abigail McFarlane, Anna McFarlane and Natalie Kessler; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Jessica Kessler; special friend, Kay Taube; and special friend, Karen Goldamer.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Stephen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

