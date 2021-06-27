Menu
Stephen Lentz
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI

Lentz, Stephen Patrick

EVANSVILLE - Stephen "Steve" Lentz, 86, passed away peacefully at the Kelly House with family by his side. Steve was born in Monroe, WI on May 16, 1935, grew up in Madison, graduating from Madison East High School in 1953. He joined the Air Force in 1955, and while stationed in Germany, met and married the love of his life, Ilse Glasner. After 22 proud years in the U.S. Air Force, Steve retired at the rank of SMSgt and settled his family in Evansville, WI where he and Ilse helped raise the next two generations.

Steve is survived by two children, Patrick (Patricia) Lentz, Rebecca (Bruce) Larson, grandchildren Danielle (Robert) Bach, Sarah (Trae) Hilgart, Michael Nevel, Sean Lentz, great grandchildren Harrison and Elisabeth Bach and Brooklynn Hilgart, stepson Herbert (Rita) Huthwohl and family; Thomas Ackerman, Susanne Lux, Patrick Huthwohl and great grandchildren, all of Germany.

He was preceded in death by wife Elisabeth, son Michael, parents Stephen and Martha (Dostal) Lentz, stepfather W.C. Earl, brother David Lentz (U.S.A.F. Retired) and many family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 12:00pm-2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville WI. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St, Evansville, WI
Jul
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St, Evansville, WI
