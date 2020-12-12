Miller, Stephen Paul

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Stephen Paul Miller, age 77, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, due to complications with COVID and his long, 11-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Steve was born in Madison, Wis., on June 4, 1943, to parents Mary (Severson) and Roman Miller. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1962. Steve was in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. He then went to MATC and UW-Whitewater and earned his degree in business. He worked for Hydrite Chemical Company in Cottage Grove, Wis., for 34 years and retired in 2009.

Steve married Margaret "Peg" Dickey from Marquette, Iowa, on Oct. 25, 1980, and together they had three beautiful children. As a family they enjoyed many fun trips to Marquette, Iowa, to spend time on the Mississippi River going boating, fishing, and tubing, and many trips to Florida, especially their trip to Disney in 1998. Steve had many fun rituals with his kids, including Friday family nights at the YMCA followed with pizza at Rocky Rococo's, ice cream and the arcade, ice skating at Tenney Park, going to war movies with his sons, attending women's and men's Badgers basketball games, Badgers football games, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Steve loved life. He loved his family, his friends, animals (especially dogs), bike rides, rock-n-roll music (especially Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly), playing his guitar, drinking beer, and smoking cigars. Steve played the guitar in a band on and off his whole life since age 17. He had the best laugh and always loved a good joke. His children will miss and remember his smile and laughter and all the fun memories. Alzheimer's disease took a lot away from Steve and his family, but Steve always fought his way through to show his family a sign that he was still there. His family asks that people remember him for the real man that he was and not what he lost in the end.

Steve is survived by his ex-wife, Peg (Dickey); children, Barbara (Jesse) Buerger, John (Andrea), and Nicholas (Rebekah); grandchildren, Sophia and John Buerger; his siblings, Jeannine, Mark, and Rosemary; and significant other, Diane Long.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Mary Miller; his sister, Judy; his brother, Jimmy; and a brother-in-law, Robert Crahen.

Steve's family would like to extend sincere gratitude and thanks to all the staff at the Guttenberg Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided to him.

Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date, hopefully next summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or your local humane society in Steve's name. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.

