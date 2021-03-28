Harrison, Steve R.

MADISON - Steve R. Harrison, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

