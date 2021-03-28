Menu
Steve Harrison
Harrison, Steve R.

MADISON - Steve R. Harrison, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church
1128 St. James Ct, Madison, WI
Mar
31
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church
1128 St. James Ct, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
My condolences to Steve's family. I will greatly miss our good-natured ribbing on the risers. His wonderful tenor voice will be missed on the risers as well as at the lectern, where he sang psalms. Vince & Judy Formosa
Vince Formosa
March 31, 2021
We are so sorry about Steve´s death, and will always remember his musicianship, kindness, great sense of humor, and beautiful voice. Ann Lambrecht and Ken Halfmann
Ann Lambrecht
March 31, 2021
My sympathies to the Family and in the loss of a great tenor voice and gentle soul.
Mark Landmark
March 30, 2021
My thoughts prayers are with you. His beautiful voice and gracious heart will be missed.
Carmen Marie Brockert Riley
March 29, 2021
I'll miss Steve's visits to Red Lobster, 30 years worth! Many happy memories including working side by side at the Taste of Madison.
Kay
March 29, 2021
May you find comfort and strength from him who heals our sorrows.
Barbara Stoneman
March 29, 2021
Mary Beth Barsh
March 28, 2021
Steve- you are now singing with the angels! You will be greatly missed! You are a part of our histories.
Mary Beth Barsh
March 28, 2021
I enjoyed working with Steve at American Girl. His humor was always appreciated!
Laurie Warren Jones
March 28, 2021
It was always such a joy to sing with Steve! His lovely voice will live on in my heart.
Mary Hartkopf
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results