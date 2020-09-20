Menu
Steven Broome

Broome, Steven J.

POINT BLANK, Texas - Steven J. Broome, age 57, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Steve lived in Point Blank, Texas. He was born in Madison, Wis., on July 29, 1962, and grew up in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Steve is now with both parents, Sharon and Leon Broome; and brother, Christopher. Steve will be missed by his three siblings, Richard and wife Jo of Texas, Susanne of Ariz. and Michael of Wis. Steve made lasting friendships wherever he went and was loved by everyone. The "Steve Broome Day" the people of Paul Horton United Methodist Church held meant so much to Steve. The love and stories shared lifted his heart and was felt deeply. We love you, Steve, and know you are at peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Paul Horton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1428, Coldspring, TX 77331.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
