Krejchik, Steven Edward

PORTAGE – Steven Edward Krejchik, age 72, of Caledonia Township (Portage, Wisconsin), went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow at Shanks Cemetery in Caledonia Township. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the church from 9:00 a.m., until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m.

Steve wanted everybody to know that he loved everyone in his life, and in his final hours he spoke from his heart. Here are some of his remarks: "I'll never have more peace and joy than I have right now." "If someone doesn't believe in Christ they are crazy!" "In the end everything is beautiful." "WOW...what a ride!"