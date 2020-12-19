Plotz, Steven Meehan

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. - Steven Meehan Plotz, age 68, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. Steve was born in Wausau, Wis., on Feb. 28, 1952 to Arno and Pauline Plotz. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1970 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1974, then commenced his career as a certified public accountant at Price Waterhouse-Milwaukee. His love of the Badgers and Madison precipitated his move back to Madison, where he worked as a CPA/tax accountant, ultimately becoming a partner at Ragsdale, Spitz, Reuschlein, & Associates. Steve and Joan were married on July 30, 1983, and made their home in Madison until golf and warmer weather wooed them to North Carolina in 2012. They lived in Sea Trail Golf Resort in Sunset Beach, N.C. Steve continued his income tax work and was actively involved at St Luke Lutheran Church, Ocean Isle Beach, serving as Treasurer until his passing. Steve also maintained a life-long connection with his UW fraternity, Sigma Chi, earning a lifetime service award. Steve was dedicated to his clients, church and fraternity, holding the highest standards for his financial work.

Steve is survived by his wife, Joan; Joan's son, Chris (Tamra) Fritzler, and grandchildren, Alex and Morgan (Madison, Wis.); as well as his sister, Sharon (Hans) Bergh (Minneapolis, Minn.); and nieces and nephew, Brita Dahlback (Henrik), Adam and Hannah. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Carol Schneider (Largo, Fla.) and Sandy (Bill) Jaber (Waupaca, Wis.); and many of his Sigma Chi 'brothers.' He is predeceased by his parents and aunts and uncles.

Steve will be missed by all those who knew him, but we are comforted that he is in a place where the Badgers always win, the Packers never fumble and the ledgers always balance.

Due to current health concerns, a celebration of life will be conducted when it is deemed safe to do so.

