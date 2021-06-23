Scheel, Steven Max

SUN PRAIRIE - Steven Max Scheel, 54, died June 12, 2021, of a heart attack. Born on Independence Day 1966 in Madison, Wis., Steve was a 1984 graduate and valedictorian of Sheboygan North High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., and a Master of Business Administration from UW-Madison.

He is survived by his mother, Billie Chlo (Olson) of Sun Prairie; sisters, Cindy and Terri Scheel of Sun Prairie; and brothers, Curtis (Cynthia) of Covington, La., and Cameron (Donna) of The Colony, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, James Warren Scheel of Sun Prairie, Wis., in 2012. To honor Steve's love of animals, memorials or donations may be directed to Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org.

