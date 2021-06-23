Menu
Steven Scheel
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sheboygan North High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Scheel, Steven Max

SUN PRAIRIE - Steven Max Scheel, 54, died June 12, 2021, of a heart attack. Born on Independence Day 1966 in Madison, Wis., Steve was a 1984 graduate and valedictorian of Sheboygan North High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., and a Master of Business Administration from UW-Madison.

He is survived by his mother, Billie Chlo (Olson) of Sun Prairie; sisters, Cindy and Terri Scheel of Sun Prairie; and brothers, Curtis (Cynthia) of Covington, La., and Cameron (Donna) of The Colony, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, James Warren Scheel of Sun Prairie, Wis., in 2012. To honor Steve's love of animals, memorials or donations may be directed to Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 23, 2021.
Andy Brandl
July 28, 2021
Mrs. Scheel and family So sad to learn of Steve's passing. Well that sucks... no matter how you look at it. I sincerely hope that your memories will support you during this time. Steve was one of those friends that you may not have seen often, but we would pick up right were we left off last when we got back together. He was that type of special.
Andy Brandl
Friend
July 28, 2021
Billie, My sincere sympathy... just saw the obit for Steve. Your were such a help to me and I remember you as editor of the" Diatrib". My prayers are with you.
Pat Goedde Jumes
June 30, 2021
Billie, we are sorry to hear of Steven's passing. We hope your memories will bring you comfort. Remember you are always connected to to those you love. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Wayne and Carol Kolzow
Family
June 29, 2021
To Billie and Family I´m so sorry to read of Steves passing . My blessings to you all snd May the fond memories you shared as a family get you through this time of grief. Sincerely, claudette forss
Claudette Forss
Friend
June 24, 2021
I'm saddened to learn of Steve's sudden passing. Although I knew him for only a short time as a piano student, it was obvious he had exceptional qualities. I think of him every time I pass what was your home here in Sheboygan. You were blessed to have has him in your lives.
Ann Hoppert Keller
Other
June 23, 2021
