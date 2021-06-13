Winchell, Steven

STOUGHTON - Steven W. Winchell, age 69, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, due to chronic lung disease. He was born in Hillsboro on Feb. 21, 1952. Steven graduated from Janesville's Joseph A. Craig High School with the Class of 1970. He served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1974 to 1978. He was a baptized member of the Church of Christ, and later ran Second Chances Church and Camp Fire Ministries with his wife. Steven was a photographer and supervisor for Stoughton Trailers. His favorite job of all was being "Wheels the Clown" for birthday parties, parades, festivals, and Relay for Life. Steven had a joke for everyone, loved making people smile and laugh, and enjoyed using his fluency of speaking Spanish. In July of 1992 he married Ellen R. Anderson in Nevada.

Steven is survived by his wife; daughter, Amy Winchell; step-daughters, Michelle Newman, Kristen Spane and Kara Newman; mother, Helen Winchell; brothers, Rick Winchell and Jeff (Kris) Winchell; nephews and their families; great-nephews; and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Winchell; and brother, Mark Winchell.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the STOUGHTON AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, with a light luncheon served until 1 p.m. Please share your memories of Steven by posting Tributes at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

