Sue Hermanson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Hermanson, Sue (Buchen)

VERONA – Sue Hermanson, 78, of Verona, passed away on Sept. 25, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg.

Sue was born July 26, 1943, to Ralph and Eunice Buchen in Madison. She graduated high school in Appleton. She was employed by the University of Wisconsin for 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dorian; and sisters, Kathy Beson of Neenah, Wis., and Margaret of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law, Rita and John Kratochvil, Ruth Gierhart, and Rolyn and Mary Hermanson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by mother- and father-in-law, Alton and Eva Hermanson; and brothers-in-law, Roger Gierhart and Richard (Rachael) Hermanson.

A private burial will be held at a later date.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
