Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Axelrod
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Axelrod, Susan H.

MADISON - Susan H. Axelrod, age 73, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, with her husband and children by her side. Susan was born on Sept. 23, 1947, in Somerville, N.J., to Frank and Johanna Hirschman. On Aug. 18, 1973, Susan married Jon Axelrod in Washington, D.C., and later that year they moved to Madison, Wis.

Susan graduated from college in Philadelphia, and later received her master's degree in urban and regional planning from George Washington University. After moving to Madison, Susan returned to school (while at the same time raising two small children) to obtain her MBA in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Susan worked as an investment advisor for more than three decades, retiring from Johnson Bank in 2013.

Susan was a devoted wife and mother who, with Jon, raised a son and a daughter. In her free time, Susan enjoyed traveling with Jon and spending time at their vacation home in Door County, Wis. Susan loved exploring on long bike rides all over the world, including in Vietnam, New Zealand, Chile, Spain, Italy and France. Susan also traveled to India in connection with her volunteer work for Combat Blindness International, an organization dedicated to eliminating preventable blindness, where she served as treasurer and was on the board of directors. She was an avid gardener and also liked experimenting with new recipes and cooking techniques. In retirement, Susan became a dedicated grandmother to her four grandchildren in Philadelphia and Saint Paul, Minn.

Susan was a mother, grandmother, confidant, and best friend. Susan's spirit, strength, intellect, work ethic, integrity, patience, kindness, and compassion touched so many lives, and she loved - and was loved by - so many.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jon of Madison; her son, David (Marla) Axelrod of Philadelphia; her daughter, Lauren (Matthew) Callahan of Saint Paul, Minn.; and her four grandchildren, Ryan, Norah, Nina and Owen.

Because of COVID safety restrictions, a private service will be held at Temple Beth El. The family plans to have a larger ceremony this summer to celebrate Susan's life.

Donations may be made in Susan's memory to Combat Blindness International (https://www.combatblindness.org/), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org/), or UW Carbone Cancer Center (https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/cancer/10252).

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Jon, Kaye & I am so sorry for you and your family loss. Our prayers to you and family. Bernie
Bernie Alberts
December 28, 2020
Peggy J. Hacker Frank J. Remington Center
December 23, 2020
Jim Gempeler
December 23, 2020
Jon-I´m so very sorry for your loss! Prayers to you and your family!!
Linda Kohlmeyer-Searls
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember Susan as a great caring person. Way too young.
Bill and Jane Hanson
December 20, 2020
Jon and your Family, I remember Susan's love and care in establishing a warm and inviting home for you all to share. Her taste was impeccable and she desired comfort in the pieces she selected with care to create a home for you all that could be enjoyed and lived in with comfort. May wonderful memories shared of a beautiful life on the lake comfort you all now during this sad time. Dan and my thoughts are with you. Chris Kerwin
Chris Kerwin
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results