Becker, Susan (Lawson)

MADISON - Susan left this earth peacefully on March 24, 2020.

Please join us for a memorial service celebrating the life of Susan Becker. Bring your memories of this wonderful sister, friend to everyone, devoted Christian, consummate volunteer, and believer in our innate goodness. If ever a mountain seems too high, remember the mountains that Susan climbed during her time with us.

The service will be at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E Gorham St., Madison, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sharol Hayner presiding. The social distancing and masking recommendations of the church will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406