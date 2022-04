Blaney, Susan M. (Schultz)

VERONA - Susan M. (Schultz) Blaney, age 71, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.