Bollant, Susan Marie

MADISON - Susan Marie Bollant, age 63, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born the daughter of Francis and Barbra (Prochaska) Bollant on Oct. 12, 1957. Susan grew up in Livingston and was a 1975 graduate of Iowa Grant High School. She moved to Madison where she attend MATC and became a devoted Badgers fan, holding season tickets for over 30 years.

As a loving mother Susan was a constant cheerleader to her children, supporting them in every endeavor. This year she celebrated 27 years of marriage to her husband, John. She enjoyed travel and tasting cuisine from around the world. She was an excellent cook and hostess, always lighting up the room with her infectious laughter and smile. If she wasn't in the kitchen trying a new recipe you could find her outdoors, where she was an avid gardener, hiker, biker, and skier.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Jakub and Vanessa; siblings, Richard Bollant, Dan and Bridget Bollant, Mark (Susan) Bollant, and Karen (Randy) Schult; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Barbara Bollant; and niece, Clemmie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Westport. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH.

Susan dedicated her life to children and helping others. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Susan's name to Madison's Empty Stocking Club, or your local giving tree.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406