Bouska, Susan Kay "Sue"

MADISON/MERCER - Susan Kay "Sue" Bouska, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 26, 1944, the daughter of William and Lillian (Muzatko) Wiese of Belleville.

Sue grew up in Belleville and moved to Madison, where she met Don. They married in 1964 and raised their family in Madison.

Sue worked for East Madison Clinic/Dean Clinic for many years before retiring. Upon retirement, Don and Sue built their dream home on a lake in Mercer. They enjoyed the summer and fall months there. Having family and friends visit was the highlight. Don and Sue headed south to Texas with their camper for the winter months, spending time with friends there.

One could count on Sue for making great desserts and enough food to feed an army. You could find her in her favorite chair looking out to the lake, absorbed in a good book.

Sue is survived by her children, Dan (Jennifer) Bouska, Michael (Emily) Bouska, Tom Bouska and Elisabeth (Roy Wyman) Bouska; grandchildren, Nathan (Casey), M. Jay (Amber), Philip, Carley, Ethan, Nicholas and Alex; and a great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her mother, Lillian Wiese; sisters, Patricia Sissons of Walworth and Julie Jones (Gary) of Albany; and her brother, William Wiese (Kathy) of Montana.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her father, William Wiese; and several dear friends.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Contributions or memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

