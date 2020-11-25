Groskreutz, Susan Kay

MADISON - Susan Kay (Torbleau) Groskreutz, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Arleen (Dobberstein) and Joe Loniello.

Susan attended Madison Lutheran School from K-8 and graduated from Madison West High School. She continued her studies at MATC and UW-Madison. Susan worked as an Office Manager for Wisconsin Cheeseman from 1976, until retiring in 2002.

Susan married the love of her life, Robert Groskreutz, on Nov. 12, 1983, in Madison. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing slot machines, going to classic car shows and flea markets and traveling.

Susan is survived by two daughters, Tracy A. (Bill) Beck and Karla J. (Todd Zintz) Bomkamp; three grandsons, Brandon Tremelling, Aaron Bomkamp and Brian (Abbey Bernstein) Beck; granddaughter, Tana (Keith Dahl) Beck; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Issac, Noah, Payton and Charlotte; and special friends, Jim and Barb Issacson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; mother, Arleen and father, Joe; brother, Thomas; sister-in-law, Karen; and grandmother, Verna Dobberstein.

Private services will be held.

Susan was loved by everyone. She had a heart of gold and was always there when you needed her. She will be truly missed by many. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

