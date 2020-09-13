Knaack, Susan

MEQUON - Susan Knaack (nee Hoover), of Mequon, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020. Susan was born in Dec. of 1942 and was the third of six children to Marion and Katherine Hoover. The family owned the Tastee Bakery in Appleton, Wis. Like all the Hoover children, Susie grew up working in the family business. She enjoyed sharing memories from working with her parents and siblings.

It was her experience as a retailer that helped her excel in her chosen career as a Wisconsin Broadcast Professional. Susan's career at Woodward Communications included managing WHBY/WAPL in the Appleton Market. Susan was diligent and rose through the ranks to become the company's V.P. of Broadcast. Susan was the first woman to take the role of Chairman for the Wisconsin Broadcast Association. In 2004, Susan was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame. Her career broke barriers and forged a path for other women and their careers. After Susan retired, she continued to mentor women in their career navigation and actively supported programs and organizations that focused on empowering women.

Susan always enjoyed entertaining at her home. Cooking and baking for others gave her great joy. After the death of her beloved husband, Richard, in 2014, she moved to Highlands of Riverwalk community and also joined Crossroads Presbyterian church. Susan found a new audience to delight with her recipes. It did not take long for her to become well known for her culinary skills. Friends' and neighbor's eyes lit up and smiles grew large when they saw Susan with her little red cart filled with goodies to share.

Susan's siblings, daughters, son-in-laws, three grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews have a tapestry of stories that have been woven together from Susan's life. Susan was Intelligent, creative and a passionate person. Her large circle of family and friends will continue to share their stories and celebrate her spirit.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W Chapel Hill Rd, Mequon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Sharing through Crossroads Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

