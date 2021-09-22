Lynch, Susan Marie (Helsel)

MONONA – Susan Marie (Helsel) Lynch, age 58, of Monona, passed away surrounded by family and close friends, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, after a three-year battle with leukemia. During those three years she fought hard through traumatic treatments and yet was able to enjoy precious moments with family and friends during periods of remission. The family is comforted knowing Sue is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.

Sue was born on May 26, 1963, in Madison, Wis., to proud parents, Chuck and Barb (Rohr) Helsel. Sue graduated from Monona Grove High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Sue had a successful career in sales for Grainger, who caringly supported her during her battle with cancer.

Sue was a strong, independent woman who raised her son, Zach, born in 1989. Subsequently, Sue married the love of her life, Christopher Lynch, in 1999. Sue and Chris were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Sophia Lynch, in 2000.

Sue loved family time at the cabin, where she enjoyed kayaking, biking and gardening and most of all - family campfires. Sue was a remarkable cook who hosted many Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for the entire family. During COVID, Sue and Chris preserved their safety while enjoying many family phone calls, texts and virtual gatherings – including virtual time with their new granddaughter, Reese, born on May 3, 2021, to Zach and Kali in Tacoma, Wash.

Sue is survived by her husband, Chris; her son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Kali (Kolata) Helsel and granddaughter, Reese Helsel; daughter, Sophia Lynch; mother, Barbara Helsel; brother, Daniel (Virginia) Helsel; and lots of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Charles R. Helsel.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Masks are required.

Chris and the family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and specialists who cared for Sue during her treatment phases – their compassion was astonishing. We want to thank the anonymous donor who bravely offered up their own bone marrow for Sue's transplant and the many people who donated blood and platelets that allowed Sue to continue her battle. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations made in her name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/)

