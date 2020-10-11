Mahaffey, Susan F.

MADISON – Susan F. Mahaffey, age 68, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was born on Aug. 21, 1952, Madison, Wis., the daughter of Howard and Betty (Leyda) Mahaffey. Susan was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star. She played the Bells at Lodi United Methodist Church, where she was very involved. Susan enjoyed playing cards, along with belly dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Ross) Richardson; step-grandchildren, Casie and Cailyn; a brother, Jim (Mary) Mahaffey; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William; and a sister, Judith Poulsen.

A funeral service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust Street, Lodi, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Peace Kim officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

