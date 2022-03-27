Menu
Susanne Eva Boucher

Susanne Eva Boucher

MADISON – A beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, Susanne Eva Boucher, 72, of Leominster, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2022, with her two loving children by her side. She died of complications from acute myeloid leukemia at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Susanne was predeceased by her parents, Eva and Henry Boucher of Townsend, MA; her aunt and uncle, Babe and Henry Ashe, also of Townsend; and her elder sister, Carolyn (Terry) Brewer of Reston, VA.

She is survived by her brother, Phil (Penny) Boucher of Lee, NH; sisters: Elaine Boucher of Northwood, NH, and Donna Boucher of Marblehead, MA; daughter, Lori Doyle of Madison, WI; and son, Buddhisaro (Bodhi/Roger Doyle), a Buddhist monk currently residing in Arizona (children with Richard Doyle of Dover, MA, deceased); and nieces: Katherine (Tom) Vatistas of Readfield, ME, and Emily (Michael) Paine of Boscawen, NH, and all their children.

Susanne was drawn to spiritual community and service early in life, moving as a young woman to Green Pastures Farm – an Emissaries of the Divine Light community – in Epping, NH. She later spent many years at affiliated centers across North America. She moved to Madison in 1979, with Bert Johnson (married 1980-1988), and in 1984 opened her own business (Ad World), which she sold in 1999. She later worked for Zimbrick, the Sauk Prairie Star, and DiRienzo Monuments.

Susanne was most passionate about promoting love and kindness in the world, and she aspired to inspire everyone in loving and being loved. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and spirit of community service. She loved to give those in her life gifts of food, plants she grew herself, and once she even surprised her favorite waitress with tickets to the American Players Theatre. She loved cooking, reading, gardening, birdwatching, picnics, road trips to national parks, international travel with her kids, naps, sunsets, and she was an elder in her spiritual networking groups.

A celebration of Susanne's life will be held at Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County or Agrace Hospice, two organizations she supported and considered very valuable to the community.

Online condolences may be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
