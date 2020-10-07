Sullivan, Susanne

COLUMBUS - Susanne K. Sullivan, age 70, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on Nov. 1, 1949, to Fred and Ruby (Edington) Mueller in Boscobel. She was married to Jerald Sullivan on July 12, 1969, in Muscoda. She worked at American Family Insurance for 45 years. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two children, Kimberley (Kent) Theel of De Pere and Guy (Heather) Sullivan of DeForest; sisters, Sharon Muhlenbruch of Clear Lake, Iowa, Janette (Frank) Alfano of Madison, Janice Karenbauer of Butler, Pa., Sandra Petritis of Twin Lakes, Patti Mueller of Madison; a brother, Robert Mueller of Richland Center; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Kamden Theel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant sister, Virginia Mae. A private family service was held with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating. Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for all their help and compassion. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

