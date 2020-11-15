Kendrick, Suzanne

MADISON - Suzanne Kendrick, age 89, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. Sue was the oldest of three children born to Virgil and Opal Plummer.

Sue is survived by her three children, Chris, Casey, Leslie (Sam); five grandchildren, Jason, Jon, Okoye, Quadrae, and Kiana; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Jax. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pat; her mother, Opal; her husband, Ed; brother, Bob; and father, Virgil.

Sue lived independently in Verona and Madison until the age of 80. More recently, she resided at Brookdale Middleton Stonefield. A special thank you to the exemplary staff that Sue regarded as family. Hospice was also very comforting in providing care in Sue's final days.

Sue enjoyed gardening, sewing, stitchery, cooking, and was an avid reader. She loved birds and animals.

She graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in occupational therapy in 1952. Sue was a supervisor and instructor for UW Wisconsin School of Occupational Therapy from 1957-1960; she then took time out to raise her three children. Sue was one of six mothers that were part of the Mothers of Chapter 115. This is how Wisconsin mandated special education for all children with disabilities and special needs. Sue became Executive director of UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) from 1976-1988. She became a State Plan Specialist for Wisconsin Council of Developmental Disabilities from 1989-1993. Sue maintained being actively involved with consultant work for developmental disabilities even after her retirement from UCP.

Sue's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Breast Cancer or Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance.

