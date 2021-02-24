Rego, Syvilla Valera

REEDSBURG - On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Syvilla Valera Rego, of Reedsburg, at the age of 89, peacefully passed. She was born in Loganville, Wis., to Anna (Ribbke) and Henry Horstmann. She was married to the late Patrick Rego.

Syvilla is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rego; sons, Philip (Kris) Rego, Steven (Janet) Rego, and Paul (Julie) Rego; grandchildren, Thaddeus (Camilla), Trinket, Anthony, Hunter, and Connor; also, by sisters, Janette Ninneman, Lila Shimniok, Loretta Henry, Ellen Smallwood, and Glenda Horstmann; brothers, Henry and Reuben Horstmann; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She waitressed for over 45 years, most notably at Herman's Supper Club and Pierce's Supper Club in Baraboo. Syvilla, along with co-waiters Dorothy Steinhorst and Rita Burroughs, became legendary as local icons in their profession.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family which will be donated to the Rock Springs Community Center in Syvilla's name. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Sauk County Health Care Center for all of their loving and wonderful care over the past few years.

Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting with the arrangements.