MADISON - Tammy Lynn Roth, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 6, 1967, in Madison, the daughter of Irvin and Gloria (Brussow) Ziegler. Tammy married Paul Roth on Aug. 6, 2000, in Madison.

Tammy had a heart of gold and was kind to everyone she met. She loved her dogs and cat, and her family meant the world to her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephews. Tammy loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse and being outside, where she enjoyed the flowers and wildlife.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Paul; brothers, Randy (Kim O'Neil Ziegler) Ziegler and Terry Ziegler; sister, Ramona Ziegler-Rolff; niece and nephews, Courtney and Tyler Ziegler and Kaden Rolff; and many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would also like to thank all the medical staff at the epilepsy clinic that helped throughout her life. Donations may be made to UW Epilepsy Clinic or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

