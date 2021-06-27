Menu
Tammy Roth
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Roth, Tammy Lynn

MADISON - Tammy Lynn Roth, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 6, 1967, in Madison, the daughter of Irvin and Gloria (Brussow) Ziegler. Tammy married Paul Roth on Aug. 6, 2000, in Madison.

Tammy had a heart of gold and was kind to everyone she met. She loved her dogs and cat, and her family meant the world to her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephews. Tammy loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse and being outside, where she enjoyed the flowers and wildlife.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Paul; brothers, Randy (Kim O'Neil Ziegler) Ziegler and Terry Ziegler; sister, Ramona Ziegler-Rolff; niece and nephews, Courtney and Tyler Ziegler and Kaden Rolff; and many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would also like to thank all the medical staff at the epilepsy clinic that helped throughout her life. Donations may be made to UW Epilepsy Clinic or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Tammy and she would call me mom. She was a very nice person and I loved her. I'm sorry that she is gone now. My prayers are with you.
Terri Rizer
Work
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results