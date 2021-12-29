Hesher, Tedd

BLUE MOUNDS - Tedd Hesher, age 57, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was born on Feb. 16, 1964, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Laverne Hesher and Irene (Covell) Harvey.

Tedd was a descendant of the Mayflower. He enjoyed playing guitar and anything that had to do with the outdoors, especially scuba diving and downhill skiing. Ted worked as an electrician with the IBEW #159.

Tedd is survived by his parents, Irene Harvey and Laverne (Velma) Hesher; and brother, Todd (Tom Bertoncin) Hesher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tedd's name to a pet rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

