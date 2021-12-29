Menu
Tedd Hesher
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oak Park High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Hesher, Tedd

BLUE MOUNDS - Tedd Hesher, age 57, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was born on Feb. 16, 1964, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Laverne Hesher and Irene (Covell) Harvey.

Tedd was a descendant of the Mayflower. He enjoyed playing guitar and anything that had to do with the outdoors, especially scuba diving and downhill skiing. Ted worked as an electrician with the IBEW #159.

Tedd is survived by his parents, Irene Harvey and Laverne (Velma) Hesher; and brother, Todd (Tom Bertoncin) Hesher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tedd's name to a pet rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
