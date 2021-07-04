White, Terrence Alan "Terry"

MADISON - Terrence Alan "Terry" White fought cancer bravely before taking the hand of his Savior, Jesus, and passing from death to life on June 29, 2021. Born July 27, 1956, and raised on the east side of Madison, Wis., Terry graduated from St. Bernard's Grade School and Madison East High School (Class of 1974). After graduation, he worked a number of jobs (including The Breese Inn, Badger Medical Supply, and M&I Bank) where his friendship, loyalty, and humor were appreciated by all his co-workers. In 1989, Terry ventured to the U.S. Virgin Islands to volunteer with a Christian missions organization. There he met the love of his life, Renee, and brought her back to Madison, where they were married for 31 years, and where Terry worked for the Red Cross until his retirement in 2018. Terry and Renee are longtime members of City Church.

Terry will be remembered by many for his kindness and ability to set others at ease. He always made room for others and extended mercy and comfort when he sensed someone was suffering or struggling. Terry had a keen wit and the ability to draw out the best qualities in people. A listening ear and a loyal friend, he truly allowed the Lord to use him in the midst of his own personal suffering to continue to put others first ahead of himself. The transforming kindness and love he experienced from following Jesus allowed him to give freely what he had received. Thank you, Terry, for being so generous! You are the kindest man we have ever known.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald A. "Jerry" and Norma A. (Wegmann) White. He is survived by his wife, Renee. He is further survived by his sister, Julie; brothers, Bill (Linda), David, and Brian (Leslea); many nieces and nephews who have fond memories of "Uncle T," including Aaron (Kristina) Anderson, Justin (Alli Guilfoil) Anderson, Julietta (James) Straavaldsen, Anna (Aaron Scholz) White, Natalie White, Erika (Alex Horner) White, Holly White, Devin (Jory) White, Hilary (Billy) Hartman, Anna Meredith (Nick) Macksood, and Elizabeth White; great-nieces, Isla White and Josephine Hartman; and great-nephews, Theodore Hartman, William Anderson, Brian White, and Rye Straavaldsen.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare staff for their attentive care for Terry.

We miss you and love you, T. You have been so gracious to many. Well done, enter into the joy of the Father.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 17 at CITY CHURCH (4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, WI 53716). Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon.

