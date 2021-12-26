Lund, Terry Lee

MCFARLAND - Terry Lee Lund, age 75, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, peacefully, at home. He was born in Stoughton on July 26, 1946, the son of Victor and Burnette Lund.

He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1964. Terry served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, completing his obligation in 1972. He worked as an electrician from IBEW Local 159 (1969-1992) and Local 95 (General Motors) from 1992 to 2007.

Terry is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Lund and Jennifer (Adam) Favia; grandchildren, Laura Lund, an unborn grandchild, Abigail Favia, and Atticus Favia; brother, Richard Lund; and sister, Lou Ann Lund. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Lund.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, with the Rev. Kelli Schmit presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. A luncheon will follow the burial at McFarland American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the church.

