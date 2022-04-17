Terry "Squirrel" Nelson

June 4, 1953 - April 13, 2022

MCFARLAND - Terry "Squirrel" Nelson, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born in Madison on June 4, 1953, the son of Donna and Norman Smith. Terry enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his country for two years. Terry was a member of the Labor Union 464 in Madison for 30 years. Together with his wife, Debbie, they have owned the Squirrel's Nest since 2013.

Terry is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Ashlee (Cooper) Manthei; two granddaughters: Addison and Lucie; siblings: Leah Emerson, JoAnn (Gary) Zurbuchen, Carl (Cheri) Nelson, and Tina Mulrain; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Nelson; and brother, Howard Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. Burial, with Military honors, take place in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Squirrel's Nest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, starting at 2:00 PM.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff of St. Mary's Hospital.

Please share your memories of Terry by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com

