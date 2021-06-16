Pederson, Terry Keith

SUN PRAIRIE - Terry Keith Pederson, age 72, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 22, 1949, to Randolph and Donna (Loomis) Pederson. Terry lived in Token Creek until the age of 10, when he moved to Sun Prairie. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1967. He started working at Conrad's Super Market at the age of 19 and worked there until retiring in 2013. Terry was involved with the Wisconsin Grocers Association for the majority of his grocery career. He married Penny Conrad on Oct. 25, 1969, but not before Terry's parents signed off with their approval, since he was under the age of 21. It was proven to be a successful signature seeing as they were happily married for 52 years. They had three children, Jeff, Nate, and Tim, and were blessed with five grandchildren.

Terry was a true family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He loved their trips to Door County and taking river boat cruises. Terry also loved spending time outside tending to his flowers, plants and beautifully manicured lawn. Nothing beat Friday night fish fries preceded by his signature drink, a Jack Daniels Perfect Whiskey Manhattan with Two Olives. Terry was an active member in the community. He was a member of the Sun Prairie Lion's Club, an active parishioner of the Sacred Hearts Church, and was involved with the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Terry's hobbies included wrestling in his early years, followed by playing golf, boxing, curling, and attending family events, where he loved to play euchre with his brothers and sisters.

Terry is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Nate (Becky) Pederson and Tim (Emily) Pederson; grandchildren, Devyn, Emma, Bennett, Lauryn, and Blake; and special friend, Tim Schneider. He is further survived by his sisters, Connie Schneider and Gail (Dick) Farrell; and brothers, Dennis (Julie) Pederson and Gary (Denise) Pederson. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, in 2009; and parents, Randy and Donna Pederson. The family would like to thank Dr. Megan Haberlein, nurse Andrea, Father Pat, Sister Pam, and the whole ICU staff at 5 Northwest of St Mary's Hospital. Your compassion, empathy, and love given to our family will be forever grateful and never forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, with Father Lawrence Oparaji presiding and Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt as the homilist. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. There will be NO visitation prior to the Mass on Thursday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School Capital Campaign.

