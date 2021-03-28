Slauson, Theodore W. and Janet I. (Cunningham)

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. - Theodore W. and Janet I. (Cunningham) Slauson passed away within one week of each other in Citrus Heights, Calif., on March 6 and 13, 2021. Both Wisconsin natives, Ted from Spring Green and Janet from Verona, they married on May 8, 1954, and served in the U.S. Air Force, with Ted a navigator and Janet in the key role of Air Force wife. Together they raised six children and served their country, relocating nearly 15 times in 20 years fulfilling their commitment to United States, settling in California in 1970. After retirement, they traveled extensively and volunteered with multiple organizations.

They are survived by daughter, Marilyn (Stephan); sons, Gary (Jill), Robert (Sandra), Daniel (Joseph), and Ted (Carlos); and daughter-in-law, Janet. They were proud grandparents to Matthew (Christian), Alex (Shawn), Lizzie, Andrew (Lindsey), Leslie, Nicholas, Valerie, Eli (Jamie), Molly, Cloey (Travis), and Henry. They were great-grandparents to Connor, Noah, Hunter, Owen, Sidney, Logan and Pemberley. They are also survived by Ted's sister, Edith; Janet's sister-in-law, Nancy; brother-in-law, Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended families. They were predeceased by their daughter, Linda; son-in-law, Tad; daughter-in-law, Amy; and grandchild, Joshua.

A service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK in Monona on April 7 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Arbuckle, Calif., on May 8, their 67th wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, donations in their memory may be made to the San Juan High School Booster Club, Sacramento area Serve Our Seniors, Fair Oaks Theatre Festival, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.