Theodore and Janet Slauson

Slauson, Theodore W. and Janet I. (Cunningham)

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. - Theodore W. and Janet I. (Cunningham) Slauson passed away within one week of each other in Citrus Heights, Calif., on March 6 and 13, 2021. Both Wisconsin natives, Ted from Spring Green and Janet from Verona, they married on May 8, 1954, and served in the U.S. Air Force, with Ted a navigator and Janet in the key role of Air Force wife. Together they raised six children and served their country, relocating nearly 15 times in 20 years fulfilling their commitment to United States, settling in California in 1970. After retirement, they traveled extensively and volunteered with multiple organizations.

They are survived by daughter, Marilyn (Stephan); sons, Gary (Jill), Robert (Sandra), Daniel (Joseph), and Ted (Carlos); and daughter-in-law, Janet. They were proud grandparents to Matthew (Christian), Alex (Shawn), Lizzie, Andrew (Lindsey), Leslie, Nicholas, Valerie, Eli (Jamie), Molly, Cloey (Travis), and Henry. They were great-grandparents to Connor, Noah, Hunter, Owen, Sidney, Logan and Pemberley. They are also survived by Ted's sister, Edith; Janet's sister-in-law, Nancy; brother-in-law, Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended families. They were predeceased by their daughter, Linda; son-in-law, Tad; daughter-in-law, Amy; and grandchild, Joshua.

A service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK in Monona on April 7 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Arbuckle, Calif., on May 8, their 67th wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, donations in their memory may be made to the San Juan High School Booster Club, Sacramento area Serve Our Seniors, Fair Oaks Theatre Festival, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
401 Femrite Dr, Monona, WI
May
8
Celebration of Life
in Arbuckle
email [email protected] for details, Arbuckle, CA
Ted & Jan were wonderful and delightful people. Our families had many fun times together in Sacramento. There were lots of laughs and great memories. They will be remembered well...
Lorne Hunter
Friend
April 17, 2021
Sending our heart felt condolences for you loss.
Your Math and Assessment MSDE Family
Nina Riggs
Coworker
April 16, 2021
God bless your souls and heal your family´s hearts Aunt Janet and Uncle Ted. You will be dearly missed. I will always remember the trip when we drove to Needham Ma. With grandma and grandpa to see all of you. Rest In Peace.
Vicky Helmenstine Welsh
April 10, 2021
To the Family of Ted and Janet Your dad was a classmate and long time friend of my husband, Al. Whenever they could, on their visits to Wisconsin they would come to visit. I got to know Janet at the class reunions in Spring Green. We would sit and visit while the classmates renewed their friendships. I am so sorry to hear of their passing and offer my prayers and sympathy. Sincerely Bernice Thering
Bernice Thering
March 31, 2021
