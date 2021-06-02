Schroeder, Theresa Magdelina

LODI - Theresa Magdelina (Kruchten) Schroeder died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 23, 1930, on a farm in the town of Berry, near Cross Plains, Wis., to Mary (Maier) and Joseph Kruchten. Her mother died when she was young, and she helped her beloved sister, Ann, take on the household duties. She was united in marriage to Henry "Hank" J. Schroeder on May 5, 1949. Theresa and Hank ran and managed the family farm and successfully raised eight children.

Theresa taught herself to sew at a young age, a passion that followed her through her adult life, making beautiful clothes for her family and friends. She made her own wedding dress, as well as most of the dresses for her children's weddings. She was an intelligent woman, and to prove it, at the age of 60 went back to school to get her GED. She was a longtime member of the "Elm Neighborhood Homemakers" club, where she enjoyed spending time with the neighborhood women.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Drott of Mundelein, Ill., Patty (Bob) Weynand of Madison, Steve (Tamara) Schroeder of Savage, Minn., Diane (John) Rought of Poynette, Ann Marie (Tim) Falk of Lodi, David (Kim) Schroeder of Shorewood, Larry (Kim) Schroeder of Rio, and Kristi (Jon) Von Behren of Waunakee; 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene Kruchten; and many other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 56 years, Henry "Hank," in April 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Martin Drott; great-grandchild, Olivia Mullarkey; brothers, Albert (Mahala), Joe, George (Barb), Roman, Henry (Betty, Rosie, Vera) and Edwin (Betty); sister, Ann (Henry) Stuntebeck; and infant sister, Evelyn.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the helpers that made it possible for Theresa to spend her last days at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRININTY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, and also at the church on Monday, one hour prior to the Mass.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201