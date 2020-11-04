O'Connor, Therese R.

WAUNAKEE - Therese R. O'Connor, age 91, passed away peacefully on All Saints Day, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Sienna Crest Assisted Living Center in Waunakee. She was born on November 4, 1928 in Richwood Township, Richland County the daughter of John and Marguerite (Clancy) Kinney. Therese was married on November 26, 1947 to James B. O'Connor and gave birth to seven sons, all by cesarean delivery. On All Saints Day in 1962, Therese was able to see out of her left eye for the first time since 8th grade following a corneal transplant, the 50th procedure ever done. The first 49 transplants were all successful, but Therese's failed on Thanksgiving Day as a stitch let loose and she never saw from that eye again. Between Therese and her husband, they raised seven sons with one eye as she helped her husband the last 40 years of his life with his blindness. Throughout her life, Therese was guided by her deep faith and love for other people. Therese was a kind and thoughtful woman who opened her home to everyone, especially her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews who delighted in visits and time spent with her playing scrabble or trying new recipes together. Whenever a friend or relative was in the hospital in Madison, she invited the out of town people to stay at her home, so they would be closer to visit their loved ones in the hospital. After moving to Madison, Therese worked for Manchester Department Stores and then at Forest Products Laboratories, where she applied her meticulous organizational skills in an administrative role until her retirement. She was a beloved member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Middleton and Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. She will be remembered for her unconditional love as a mother and mother-in-law, her adoration to her grandchildren and her dedication as a true friend.Therese is survived by her seven sons, Tom (Kathy), Lomira, WI, Jim (Susie), Oconomowoc, WI, Jerry (Luanne), Fond du Lac, WI, Dan (Verene), Peru, IL, John (Kathy), Fitchburg, WI, Pat (Joan), Waunakee, WI, Terry (Peggy), Randolph, WI; 18 grandchildren, Dennis, Debbie, Danny, Stephanie, Laura, Kelly, Shannon, Fr. Michael, Brian, Steven, Joe, Meghan, Lyndsay, Christin, Ryan Joseph, Ryan James, Tim and Lisa; 22 great grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, Sara, Maura, Maeve, Maya, Connor, Colin, Bridget, Charlie, Maddie, William, Veronica, Mackenzie, Crew, Madison, Reagan, David, Locklynn, Breckin, Leighton, James; two brothers, Leo (Phyllis) and Kyrie (Jane); two sisters, Mary and Irene; brother-in-law, Michael Sorge; and sister-in-law, Janet Kinney. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marguerite Kinney; her in-laws Thomas and Anna O'Connor; her husband of 53 years James B. O'Connor; her daughter-in-law Amy O'Connor; her brothers Jack, Paul, Thomas and Jerry; a sister, Kathleen Sorge; a brother-in-law, Joe Joyce; and sisters-in-law Elaine Kinney and Sally Kinney. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Katie and her dedicated staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care and love that you provided our Mother. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Rolling Ground, WI. Fr. Zachary Beya, Fr. Michael O'Connor, Monsignor Michael Gorman and Deacon Dan O'Connor will concelebrate with burial in the church cemetery. A public visitation with masks and social distancing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery, Agrace Hospice, Relevant Radio, EWTN-TV, or sent to Fr. Michael O'Connor for mass intentions (Dominican House of Studies, 487 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington DC 20017). Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.