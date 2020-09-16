Baylis, Thomas A.

MADISON - Thomas A. Baylis, beloved husband, brother, and father, scholar and musician, died peacefully in his sleep in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, of cancer. He was, as he wryly commented in his last week, 83 1/2 years old. He is survived by his wife and life partner, Terry Kelley; his beloved son, Patrick Baylis; his brother, Bill Baylis; and sister-in-law, Bobbye Baylis; among many other dear relatives. Thomas, or Tom for short, was a professor of political science, a precise and analytical thinker whose work examined collegial decision-making among elites and who helped establish a body of work examining the relationship between the West and post-World War II Eastern Europe, in particular East Germany. Tom was also a talented and devoted musician, playing clarinet, saxophone, piano, and recorder. He composed music and lyrics for student musicals while an undergraduate at Duke University and loved participating in the Madison Early Music Festival during his retirement years. He traveled widely and maintained an ardent curiosity about the world throughout his life. Tom was a man of quiet integrity, wit, kindness, with a spirit bent toward a just society. The family has chosen a private memorial service. We thank those who wish to honor his memory and invite them to contribute to an organization of their choice. Tom loved and was loved; he will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.