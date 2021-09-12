Beatty, Thomas D.

STOUGHTON - Thomas D. Beatty, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoughton. He was born to Dallas and Christine Beatty on March 17, 1945, in Richland Center. He attended Richland Center schools where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball all four years. He was especially proud of being the catcher for the 1963 State Tournament baseball team. He attended UW-Platteville School of Engineering and Army Officer Candidate School. After receiving his Army commission, he served as Post Engineer in Ansbach, Germany. He married high school classmate Sheila Weiland on July 26, 1969, and they made their home in Madison before relocating to Stoughton. Tom worked for the Wisconsin Department of Administration, retiring as Assistant Director of the Bureau of Building Management.

Tom was Hockey Dad Extraordinaire to children, Sean and Amanda. He served as longtime treasurer of the Stoughton Youth Hockey Association and was president of the Stoughton Lions Club. At First Lutheran Church, he was Gloria's unofficial courier, "Tom, can you swing by Madison Church Supply on the way home and bring me..." He served on the Maintenance Committee and was always willing to lend a hand to the Youth Group and chaperone their activities and trips.

Tom loved to travel, especially to northern Wisconsin and the western United States. The year they dubbed themselves "Parents of the Year" (neither child wanted to be on the same continent with them), they visited Amanda in England and Sean in China. He also loved to cook. His Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas Eve prime rib were legendary.

After growing up an instrumental musician, Tom discovered his voice. He sang with the Madison Edvard Greig Norwegian Men's Chorus, the Cambridge Country Chordsmen, and was a longtime member of First Lutheran's Senior Choir. He enjoyed cheering on the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers football and hockey.

With the possible exception of the Siamese cat on his boyhood paper route, he loved animals and will be missed by his "Fur Faces," Piper and Nadine. Hamish and Penny wait with wagging tails at the Rainbow Bridge.

He is survived by Sheila; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Abbie; daughter, Amanda; new grandbaby, Nina; sisters-in-law, Judy Bethke and Diane Beatty; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ron; and brother-in-law, Gary Bethke.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Richland Center at a later date. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Tom's name to the Dane County Humane Society, First Lutheran Church music ministry, START or ministry of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

