Hale, Thomas LeRoy "Tom"

MADISON - Thomas LeRoy "Tom" Hale, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home in DeForest. He was born in Madison on Dec. 14, 1938, the son of Ervin and Ada (Rood) Hale. Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 until 1958 and was stationed in Guam during his service. After his time in the Navy, Tom married Marie Ream in 1960. He worked at Oscar Mayer for several years before relocating to Alabama and then Florida. While he was in Florida, Tom was a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Auxiliary. After retirement in 2001, Tom and Marie moved back to Madison to be closer to family. Tom was a member of the Madison Eagles Club.

Tom is survived by his two daughters, Julie Rohrer of DeForest and Vickie Hale of Madison; grandson, Robert (Jia) Rohrer of Waunakee; sister, Ann (Freeman) Smith of Alabama; half-siblings, Della Gilberto of Michigan, and Randy Steve, David, Jeff, Mike, and Mark Hale of Madison; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his daughter, Nancy; his parents, Ervin and Ada; and his siblings, Suzan Talbot, and Danny, Rick, and Debra Hale.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion.

Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Vickie's continued care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralhome.com.

