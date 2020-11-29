Jerisha, Thomas R.

MONONA - Tom passed away at the Onalaska Care Center on Nov. 22, 2020. He was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Joliet, Ill., to William and Louise (Everett) Jerisha.

The family moved to Monona, Wis., where he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School and Monona Grove High School. He then enlisted U.S. Air Force, serving in California and Okinawa. He was awarded The Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. Tom graduated from Wisconsin School of Electronics and worked in sales for many years and then became a partner in Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc. of Coon Valley, Wis.

In retirement, photography was his special hobby, as he loved capturing eagles in their habitat. He had several photos published in nature periodicals. Each year he put together calendars featuring his photos as Christmas gifts for family and friends. His special passion was his yellow Corvette and joining the River City Corvette Club, where he enjoyed many friendships and helped with events. Tom also kept in contact with grade school and high school friends. They had monthly luncheons which he looked forward to attending, as well as regular class reunions. He was always the one taking pictures to share with these friends, as well as on Facebook.

Tom is survived by his sister, Joan Ogden of Monona, Wis., and her children and grandchildren. His parents are deceased.

A private funeral is planned. Memorials can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School 4913 Schofield Street, Monona, WI 53716. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.