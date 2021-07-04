Kelly, Thomas J.

MINERAL POINT - Thomas J. Kelly, 71, passed away on June 27, 2021, at Mineral Point Health Services in Mineral Point, Wis. Tom was born in Horicon, Wis., on Nov. 2, 1949, to parents, Hazel (Anderson) and Irving Kelly.

Following graduation with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Painting, from UW-Milwaukee, Tom worked at John Deere Horicon Works for three years. He discovered Mineral Point and its artist community where he developed his artistic, whimsical, style of paintings and wood carvings using vivid colors.

He became nationally known by painting five Christmas catalog covers for the Lands' End Catalogs. He was proud of the work he did for the University of Wisconsin Hospitals. He created three-ring circus scenes on the children's floor and decorated a 27-foot Christmas tree with hundreds of his creations, including flying sheep. He painted a life-size cow for Cows on Parade and murals of the Four Seasons on display at the UW Health and the American Center Hospital.

Tom had the unique talent to envision each item he saw as a part of an artistic creation. Quite simply, Tom was art.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the LIND PAVILION, 411 Commerce St., Mineral Point, WI, on July 11 at 12 p.m., with a celebration of life immediately following the service from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com