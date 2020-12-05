Kuczmarski, Thomas A.

MADISON - Thomas A. Kuczmarski, age 74, of Madison, Wis., died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Vincent and Virginia (Kniola) Kuczmarski.

In 1963, Tom graduated as class valedictorian from Benedictine High School, Cleveland. He went on to attend Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, where he was awarded a B.S. degree with a major in computer science in 1967. Tom later moved to Madison, Wis., obtaining a M.S. degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin. From 1969 to 1980, he was employed as a systems programmer at the University of Wisconsin's Madison Academic Computing Center. In 1980, he moved to California to accept a position with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, operated by the University of California. He worked there as a computer scientist until his retirement in 2005. Tom then returned to Madison, where he lived in a condo on the capitol square and in a home on four acres of land in Lone Rock on his beloved Wisconsin River.

Tom had a big heart and a far-reaching mind. He loved music and theater, particularly the Madison Symphony Orchestra and American Players Theatre. Tom revered Bach and chamber music. As a child, he loved tending salt-water fish with his dad. Tom was an active person and particularly liked biking, cross country skiing, scuba diving, and paddling. He enjoyed travel, especially his visits to Bali and Hawaii. The Wisconsin River was dear to Tom's heart, and he spent many happy hours on and near the river with friends. Tom was passionate about mathematics, and he sought to share that knowledge with students. In recent years, he created a calculus-learning text which is available online at theresmagic.com. Tom loved children and could often be found serving as a surrogate grandparent to the delight of both kids and their parents.

Tom's closest friends were Terry Haller of Madison, Wis., and Jack Kussmaul of Woodman, Wis. Margot Babler was also a very special friend to Tom until her death in 2007. Tom remained a dear friend and honorary member of the family to Margot's children, Althea Dotzour (Bryan), Michael Babler (Lisa), Maretta Zilic (Kyle), and Joseph Babler (Reema); and to her grandchildren, Andrew and Sylvia Dotzour.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his infant brother, William "Billy" Kuczmarski; and brother, James C. Vincent. He is survived by his sister, Maria Kuczmarski; and by his friend and cousin, Virginia "Ginny" Sikon.

Donations in Tom's honor may be made to American Players Theatre or the Madison Symphony Orchestra. No memorial service is planned at this time.