Mentzer, Thomas Philip

MISSOULA, Mont. - Thomas Philip Mentzer, age 64, a native of Madison and most recently of Missoula, Mont., died unexpectedly of heart disease-related causes on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence in Missoula.

He was a cancer surgery survivor for a few years but dealt with the aftermath of stomach and esophageal cancer surgery until the time of his death.

Thomas was born March 6, 1957, in Madison, the fourth of six children born to Philip and Elizabeth (Wonder) Mentzer.

Tom attended St. Bernard Grade School and graduated from Madison East High School in 1975. He earned his bachelor of science degree in wildlife management at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and his teaching certification from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His background and certification paved the way to a lifelong commitment to teaching and public service.

Tom served in Ghana as a member of the Peace Corps. He returned home after a serious illness there and began his formal teaching career at Mason City High School in Iowa. He continued his career as a teacher of Navajo students at Tuba City, Ariz., and later at the Hopi Indian Reservation, where he resided for 14 years at Keams Canyon, Ariz. He taught science to several grades ranging from middle school through high school and was revered by Hopi leaders for his devotion to educating Hopi students. Tom described his time as a teacher there as the best years of his life.

Tom received numerous teaching awards. He was favored by his students for his humor, rigor, generosity and kindness. Tom inspired many Navajo and Hopi students to continue their educations. Some of his former students are now doctors, engineers and educators.

Tom met his future wife, Kristin Foss, while they were both teaching at the reservation. They were married July 17, 2004, in Salmon, Idaho, Kristin's hometown, and they later founded a charter school there, which is still owned and administered by Kristin. Tom shared his teaching talents with countless additional students while residing in Salmon.

Tom's adult life was devoted to public service in his teaching career and in a variety of other ways, but his family was his first and abiding love. He revered his parents. He was especially close in thought and distance to his brother, Mark, a fellow Westerner.

A native of the Midwest by birth, Tom was a man of the West by choice. He embraced the outdoors and wide open spaces. He enjoyed backpacking, mountain climbing, hiking in wilderness areas, canoeing wild streams and open water, and camping. He was a voracious reader, a talented writer and a wildlife artist if the mood moved him.

As part of many seasonal jobs, Tom worked in Minocqua soon after receiving his wildlife management degree to treat injured raptors and other birds and animals and return them to the wild. After he moved to the West, he served as a ranger on Mount Rainier.

One of his favorite accomplishments involved biking more than a thousand miles from Lincoln City, Ore., to Mexico and on to Arizona at the time of the 1989 San Francisco earthquake.

Tom's survivors include his former wife and still close friend, Kristin Foss, the daughter of Sally Foss and the late Gary Foss; and his five brothers and sisters, Michael (Kathleen) Mentzer of Fond du Lac, Jeanne Mentzer of Glenview, Ill., William (Debbie) Mentzer of Madison, Mark Mentzer of Walla Walla, Wash., and Margaret (Mark) Seelow of Madison.

Tom was proud of his nieces and nephews, including Maureen (Chad) Way, Julie Mentzer, Brian (Trenda) Mentzer and Colleen (Doug) Stadler; Emily (Chad) Driscoll and Joseph Mentzer; and Casey, Anna and Michael Seelow.

Tom also is survived by 10 grandnephews and grandnieces.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

In accord with Tom's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Cremation has taken place.