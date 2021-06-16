Novak, Thomas E.

STOUGHTON - Thomas E. Novak, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born in Marceline, Mo., on Jan. 19, 1935, to Anthony and Georgia (Delaney) Novak. Tom graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines in 1952 and from St. Ambrose University in Davenport in 1956. While at St. Ambrose he met his future wife, Carol Bennis. They were married on June 16, 1956, in Delmar, Iowa. Together they enjoyed traveling for business, leisure and sightseeing. Tom spent most of his career in sales in the animal health industry. Tom and Carol made their final move to Stoughton in 1981. Tom was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where he enjoyed serving on church council, ushering, reading, and taking care of the cemetery. He was very involved with the Stoughton Opera House, especially with the five-year renovation.

Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol; five children, Matthew (Sandra), Mark (Tess), Dr. Thomas (Kim), Mary (Glen) Riffle, and John (Bradley Greenwald) Novak; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; and four sisters, Margery Selak, Dorothy Bushlack, Regina Marshall, and Mary Tennis.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with Monsignor Gerard Healy officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the services, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at church. Burial will take place in Iowa at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann Endowment fund. A special thank you to the staff of Skaalen Nursing and Rehab, Monsignor Gerard Healy and Father Randy Budnar, and to our St. Ann Parish Family. Please share your memories of Tom by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

