SPRINGFIELD CORNERS - Thomas Pertzborn, better known as Toby, passed away at home on Dec. 16, 2020, at age 95. Toby was born May 18, 1925, in the small community of Martinsville, Wis. He grew up on his family's farm alongside 13 siblings until purchasing his own farm in Springfield Corners, Wis., in the year of 1948. Toby married Helen Kaltenberg in the year of 1953 after meeting her at a polka dance in Springfield Corners. They raised eight children together on their farm. Toby was a hardworking farmer, and upon retirement took great pride in his vegetable garden. He was always very proud of his big, red barn that displays "Tom and Helen Pertzborn," which can be seen from Highway 12.

Thomas Pertzborn began to go by the name Toby starting when he was in grade school. One day at lunch he had picked an apple and gave it to a man doing road construction near the school he attended. The man bit the apple and exclaimed that the apple was "Harder than Toby's a**." Thomas and his friends had found the remark to be so funny that his friends began calling him Toby, and the nickname stuck for all his life.

Toby loved spending time with his grandchildren, listening to Big Joe's Polka Show, watching the Brewers baseball team, eating Happy Wok Chinese food or Kentucky Fried Chicken, and being in charge. His grandchildren always looked forward to his silly remarks like "Oh the heck" and "Come again." Along with this, some of his family's favorite memories of him include teaching his grandchildren German (especially the bad words), making sauerkraut in the summer, telling jokes, and driving around the farm in the Rhino checking on the garden. Toby's feisty, humorous energy will be dearly missed. We love and miss you, Papa Toby.

He was a long time member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. Survivors include his two sons, Mark (April) Pertzborn of Verona and Marty (Lisa) Pertzborn of Reedsburg; six daughters, Carin Kosok of Madison, Carol (Mike) Franks of Middleton, Barbara Pertzborn of Dane, Jane Pertzborn of Rio, Lou Ann (Mike) Statz of Cross Plains, and Mary Lou Pertzborn of Dane; 12 grandchildren, Eric Kosok, Brent Kosok, Justin Kosok, Christopher Franks, Alissa Richardson, Brian Franks, Nicole Klossner, Raechell Pertzborn, KP (Kaleigh) Pertzborn, Luke Pertzborn, Marisa Pertzborn and Kaleb Pertzborn (who shared a birthday with Toby); 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Marcus (Jeri) Pertzborn; one sister, Margaret (Dave) Holmes; and brother and sisters-in-law, Hale Grover, Helene Pertzborn and Ruth Pertzborn. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Rita, Marian, Joanne and Della; seven brothers, Victor, Robert, Joseph, Fredrick, Harold, David and infant brother; and two sons-in-law, Arlan Kosok and Scott Alt.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date with burial to follow in St Martin's Cemetery.

